New York’s North Country awaits COVID vaccine

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s North Country is awaiting its first doses of the vaccine for COVID-19.

The North Country is getting about 3,700 vaccines. The health department expects 950 of them will stay in Clinton County. They should start arriving this week.

“Please keep in mind some of the details we talk about now, to the best of our knowledge, we expect to change as more information comes to light,” said Margaret Searing of the Clinton County Health Department.

Health officials from area health departments and hospitals signed on virtually Monday afternoon to talk about the vaccine.

“It’s not saying that it protects you from infection, it prevents you from getting sick,” said Dr. Keith Collins of CVPH.

When the vaccines arrive they need to be kept in ultra-cold freezers.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be chilled at negative 112 degrees and the Moderna version-- likely to be approved on Friday-- needs to be stored in a negative 4-degree freezer.

North Country officials say the area has the freezers it needs.

“You may have to go to the vaccine because of the storage requirements, so you may be asked to take a little drive and return for the second shot in the same spot that you got it for the first location,” said David Coriale of ADK Health.

“Nobody should say it’s too hard, I can’t get a ride, so I’m just not going to do it. There will be plenty of people, plenty of services as there are now-- probably even more-- who will be willing and able to help folks out,” said Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

A person receiving the vaccination will need two doses: the initial injection and another 21 days later.

“We do know it lasts three months. We think it’s probably doing to last up to two years but we just don’t know yet. In the middle of a pandemic, we don’t want to wait to see how long immunity lasts. We’ll figure that out later,” Collins said.

Health professionals say that only about 50% of Americans say they trust the vaccine and will get it, but in order to see a light at the end of this pandemic, experts say at least 70% of people will need to get the vaccine.

“Success in immunizing to our goal will return us to a much more normal way of living,” Searing said.

The Health Department says that if we can achieve that goal of at least 70%, we’ll achieve herd immunity and life will start looking a little more normal by next fall.

