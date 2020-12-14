Advertisement

NY electors cast votes for Biden, Harris in brief ceremony

Biden touts the political independence of the COVID vaccine as he announces more cabinet...
Biden touts the political independence of the COVID vaccine as he announces more cabinet nominees.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s 29 presidential electors awarded their votes to Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Monday.

The vote took place in the state Capitol in the state Assembly chamber.

Electors included former President Bill Clinton and former New York U.S. Sen. and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who were the first two to cast their votes.

The vote took about half an hour and finished without any surprises.

Electors sat in separate rows behind invisible plastic dividers.

All wore masks as they sat and cast their votes one by one.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Interstate I-91 between Exits 3 and 4 reopened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
Multicar wrong-way crash injures several, shuts down I-91
Clint Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction
Missing elderly Essex man found dead
The last chance to claim Extended Benefits is Saturday, Dec. 19.
Extended unemployment benefits for Vermonters runs out
Victoria Griffin
Domestic violence homicide suspect in jail
Authorities say they believe it's an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general...
Police investigating apparent homicide in Randolph

Latest News

These fire pits are nothing short of insane. That’s why they’re called Insane Fire Pits -- a...
MiVT: Insane Fire Pits
President-elect Joe Biden
Vermont casts 3 electoral votes for President-elect Biden
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about...
New Hampshire casts its 4 electoral votes for Biden, Harris
A crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 left several people injured.
Massachusetts man faces charges in Vermont wrong-way crash