Pownal voters to consider, again, new town hall project

Earlier this month the Pownal Select Board voted to place a new, larger bond request before voters on Town Meeting Day.(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWNAL, Vt. (AP) - Pownal voters are again going to be considering a plan to build a new town hall in the southwestern Vermont community. Earlier this month the Select Board voted to place a new, larger bond request before voters on Town Meeting Day. Officials say permitting delays drove up the cost to $690,000, from the $600,000 approved two years ago. The proposed building would have a nearly 3,700-square-foot main floor and nearly 1,100 square feet for a town history center and storage area.

