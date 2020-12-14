Pownal voters to consider, again, new town hall project

POWNAL, Vt. (AP) - Pownal voters are again going to be considering a plan to build a new town hall in the southwestern Vermont community. Earlier this month the Select Board voted to place a new, larger bond request before voters on Town Meeting Day. Officials say permitting delays drove up the cost to $690,000, from the $600,000 approved two years ago. The proposed building would have a nearly 3,700-square-foot main floor and nearly 1,100 square feet for a town history center and storage area.

