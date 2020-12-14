Advertisement

Report shows challenges Vermont faces providing for families during pandemic

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new nationwide report from a children’s advocacy group shows some of Vermont’s challenges in providing for families during the pandemic.

Our Cat Viglienzoni talked to Sarah Teel, the research director at Voices for Vermont Children, about where the state does well and where we could improve. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Click here for more on the report.

