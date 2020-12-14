Vermont casts 3 electoral votes for President-elect Biden

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s three representatives to the Electoral College have cast the state’s presidential ballots for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The representatives, members of the state’s Democratic Party, met Monday at the Statehouse in Montpelier.

After being sworn in by Secretary of State Jim Condos, Terje Anderson, Linda Gravell and Kesha Ram signed the ballots, which were then collected and given to Condos.

Biden and Harris easily won Vermont in last month’s presidential election.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)