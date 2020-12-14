Vermont distributing business grants later this week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions in grants for Vermont businesses hit hardest by the pandemic are heading out the door later this week.

The latest round of business grants totals some $150 million and is paid for by the federal CARES Act. State leaders say this round is targeted toward hospitality and tourism is slated to be dispersed on Thursday. This is on top of about 144 grants that went out to businesses last week.

Since this program is based on need instead of first come, first serve like previous grant programs, it’s too soon to tell what the average payout will be for the roughly 3,000 applicants. The Agency of Commerce and Community Development is reminding business owners to check the state’s website to see the status of their application.

Additionally later this week, the Vermont Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee is mulling over reallocating another $13 million in business help as the state enters the coldest part of the year.

