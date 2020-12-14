Vermont electors cast ballots for Biden, Harris

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some 538 electors from across the country, including three in Vermont, cast their Electoral College votes on Monday.

“Today we are meeting as are states around the U.S. to complete our duties for the Electoral College,” said Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, who led the ceremony.

Three electors, selected by the Vermont Democratic Party earlier this fall, officially pledged Vermont’s three electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. State law requires electors to cast ballots for the candidate who won the most votes from Vermonters. Like on Election Night, Vermont was the first state to cast its Electoral College ballots in the nation.

“It’s definitely getting a lot more attention because of all of the craziness surrounding the election,” said former Vermont Democratic Party chair and elector Terje Anderson.

The ceremony this year was held in Montpelier’s House chamber, the first public event here since the pandemic drove lawmakers online and away from the Statehouse.

Vermont’s three votes represent our two seats in the Senate and one in the House of Representatives. They are included in Biden’s final tally of 306 electoral votes compared to President Donald Trump’s 232.

Electors say this formality is one more step in the peaceful transition of power.

“It has been moving in that direction,” said Linda Gravell, the chair of the Washington County Democratic Committee who also serves as one of the electors. “Slower than usual, but it is happening.”

The ceremony comes at the end of an election cycle marked by pandemic politics, unconventional campaigning, mail-in ballots and virtual celebrations. And at the federal level, a battery of unsuccessful lawsuits by President Trump’s team attempting to overturn results of the election in several states, alleging voter fraud.

“The election officials did their jobs, the courts did their jobs, and this is what it gets us to,” Anderson said.

The Electoral College has come under fire in recent years after Donald Trump and George W. Bush won the majority of electoral votes, but lost the popular vote. Many want to get rid of the Electoral College altogether, including Vermont’s first elector and state senator of color, Kesha Ram.

“The Electoral College isn’t as representative as the popular vote and people being able to exercise their political will and that we truly have one person one vote in this country,” Ram said.

Vermont’s three votes will be certified when the new Congress takes over on Jan. 6.

