Vermont PBS, Vermont Public Radio get approval to merge

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) - Vermont PBS and Vermont Public Radio say they received approval from regulators to move forward with the merger they announced in September. They said Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission has given permission for the license transfer, and the IRS has granted tax-exempt status. VPR CEO Scott Finn said in a statement that the regulatory approval is an important milestone that will allow the two organizations to get to work. Finn will become CEO of the merged public media organization. He says the television station and radio network are coming together to strengthen local media and better serve their community.

