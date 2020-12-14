Vermont Reindeer Farm adjusts to keep traditions alive

WEST CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses have had to make COVID-19 compliant adjustments for months now, and that includes Vermont’s only reindeer farm.

The Vermont Reindeer Farm in West Charleston usually takes its reindeer on tour around the state this time of year. But with the coronavirus, the farm doesn’t have as many opportunities to show off the reindeer to children and families.

So this year, folks can come to the animals.

Our Scott Fleishman spoke with Pauline Broe of the Vermont Reindeer Farm to find out how the pandemic has changed things for their business and how they got in the reindeer business in the first place. Watch the video above to see the interview.

Now, although the pandemic has affected the Vermont Reindeer Farm, you can still visit. Scott Fleishman found out what you can expect if you go. Watch the video below for more on that.

