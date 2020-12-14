Vermont sees deadliest week from COVID since pandemic started

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Vermonter has died from COVID-19 in Vermont. That brings the death toll to 96 people since the pandemic started in March.

Sixteen people died from COVID from Sunday, Dec. 6, to Saturday, Dec. 12. That’s the most deaths during any week during the pandemic.

Monday, the state recorded another day of triple-digit cases with 104.

That is the 17th time the state has reported cases in the triple digits, all of those within about one month.

Vermont officials tell us they plan to release more details on Monday about the vaccine distribution in the state.

