Vermont woman pleads not guilty to stabbing boyfriend to death

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Randolph woman is accused of killing her boyfriend. His family says it was murder. Her family calls it self-defense. Our Ike Bendavid has the details from court and talks with the families.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were notified of a stabbing at 13 Park Street in Randolph. Inside the house, they found Concepcion Cruz, 44.

Police say Victoria Griffin, 29, stabbed Cruz. She pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Monday in a virtual hearing.

Cruz and Griffin lived together. Court paperwork shows Griffin admitted to the crime and that Cruz and Griffin were arguing but not having a physical fight. Police say it was then that Griffin asked Cruz to leave and if he didn’t, she said would “kill him.” Cruz responded in disbelief. Then, Griffin allegedly stabbed Cruz multiple times with several steak knives.

There were four children between 12 and 16 in the house at the time.

“It’s not self-defense. My children were there and witnessed it, and that’s not what happened,” said Amy Cruz, the victim’s ex-wife.

She says her ex cared about his family and recently got his bachelor’s degree.

“He was really turning his life around and was doing what he necessarily had to do to provide for his family,” she said.

“He is everything to me. We were both in recovery from addiction,” said Michael O’Brien, a friend of Concepcion Cruz.

O’Brien says Cruz was his best friend and the two of them used their past to help with restorative justice and recovery, even meeting with members of Vermont’s congressional delegation.

“I miss him dearly. There was not an angry bone in his body. His record shows his past was a little different but he was so changed,” O’Brien said.

Court paperwork says Griffin suffers from depression and has been in multiple residential treatment facilities.

Crime scene tape was still up at the home Monday.

“From what I understand, Mr. Cruz had a history of domestic problems with other women,” said Shelena Griffin, Victoria Griffin’s mother.

She says this is a case of self-defense.

“We are just going to do the best we can to stand by Victoria every way we can because this was a domestic abuse case. She didn’t walk in the house and stab her boyfriend,” Shelena Griffin said.

The ex-wife says Cruz was never abusive and the family wants justice.

“No, he was not abusive at all. He was not abusive at all,” Amy Cruz said.

Griffin is being held without bail.

Related Stories:

Domestic violence homicide suspect in jail

Police investigating apparent homicide in Randolph

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.