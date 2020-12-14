Will Vermonters take the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont should receive its first round of COVID vaccines mid-to-late this week. This comes after the FDA authorized emergency use for Pfizer’s vaccine on Friday.

Of the 3 million doses of the COVID vaccine being sent out across the U.S. this week, Vermont is expected to get about 5,800, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

The CDC says the nation’s 21 million health care workers and 3 million long-term care facility residents are first in line, followed by 87 million essential workers and 100 million high-risk adults.

No matter how long it takes for the vaccine to get to them, most people in Burlington WCAX News spoke to on Sunday say they will take it.

“It’s just the concept of herd immunity. Vaccinating as many people as possible seems like scientifically the best way to stop the spread,” said Kathryn Jones.

“I realize that because I’m African American, I can be more susceptible to certain ailments. Everything from diabetes to the COVID-19 virus,” said Michael Van Gulden.

“Sign me up. I’ll be the first one in line,” said Kathy Pickens. “I have complete trust and complete faith in the medical community and I know they will only do what’s right for the public.”

Some Vermonters believe the more people who take the vaccine, the faster things will go back to normal.

“I miss my family something terrible. I want to see my grandchildren, my daughters. Yeah I miss my family,” said Pickens.

But not everyone is convinced the shot will work.

On our WCAX Facebook page, critics say “no thanks.”

Sandi Drury says, “Let the politicians take it first.”

Laurie Kane says she will “never trust anything that was rushed into production.”

Mike blodgett says, “Nope never. The drug companies making this want money. It’s money over total safety.”

Pfizer maintains that the vaccine is safe for people 16 and older. After testing 44,000 people, medical professionals say most recipients reported mild side effects, such as redness at the injection site, fatigue and a fever.

But the CDC does recommend anyone with a history of severe allergic reaction to injectable medications not get the Pfizer vaccine after the vaccine triggered severe allergic reactions in two health care workers in the U.K.

