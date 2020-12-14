BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We’ve got some serious winter weather coming at us, but not in the form of a snowstorm, but rather a shot of very cold air.

Most of today will be okay - just a lot of clouds. And there is a chance for a few snow showers in our far southern areas in the morning and early afternoon as a potent storm system tracks through the mid-Atlantic area.

Then a sharp cold front will come through this evening from west to east, accompanied by a few snow showers. Those snow showers won’t amount to a whole lot - just a dusting to an inch or two, mainly in the higher elevations to the north. But that front will be bringing in that batch of cold air overnight on blustery WNW winds. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s by Tuesday morning, and then go nowhere for the rest of the day. Those blustery winds will make it feel even colder with wind chill values in the single digits, both above, and a little below, zero through Tuesday. The wind will settle down a bit later on Tuesday, but it will still be enough to make it feel like the single digits and low teens BELOW zero by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will only be in the teens. Those temperatures will moderate a bit by the end of the week, but still be below normal. Another potent storm system will again track to our south late Wednesday into Thursday with just a chance for a few snow showers clipping our far southern areas again.

Temperatures will finally recover back into the 30s for highs over the weekend. Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine, but a frontal system will bring the chance for a few snow/rain showers on Sunday.

Bundle up the kids and bundle up yourselves over the next few days! And keep your pets inside overnight. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.