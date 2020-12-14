BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get out all of your layers, hats, and mittens!

A sharp cold front will move through this evening from west to east, with a few snow showers. Those snow showers won’t amount to much, just a dusting to an inch or two, mainly in the higher elevations to the north.

What you will notice more, is the bitterly cold air that will be arriving overnight on blustery WNW winds. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s by Tuesday morning, and that is about where they’ll stay through the day. Those blustery winds will make it feel even colder with wind chill values in the single digits, both above, and a little below, zero through Tuesday. The wind will settle down a bit later on Tuesday, but it will still be enough to make it feel like the single digits and low teens below zero by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will only be in the teens, but the winds will be lighter. Those temperatures will moderate a bit by the end of the week, but still be below normal.

Another potent storm system will again track to our south late Wednesday into Thursday with just a chance for a few snow showers reaching into our southern areas again.

Temperatures will climb back into the 30s over the weekend. Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine, but a frontal system will bring the chance for a few snow/rain showers on Sunday.

Bundle up over the next few days! Keep the pets inside and make sure the farm critters have adequate shelter!

