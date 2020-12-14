BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most of Monday will be quiet, with mostly cloudy skies. It will be colder than the weekend was, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A cold front will catch up to us in time for the early evening commute, with snow showers. There is the slight chance for a squall. A quick trace to inch of snow is possible, so while not significant, it could cause brief poor visibility and slick roads. This will be followed by a much colder Tuesday. In spite of plenty of sunshine, highs will only be in the upper teens to low 20s, with lows below zero in the colder valleys.

Midweek will have the coldest air of the season so far. Wednesday’s highs will only be in the teens. We’re keeping an eye on what looks like a big storm system for mid to late week. Models are keeping it well to our south, though light snow is possible in Bennington and Windham counties Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We’ll keep you posted on that storm. Friday is looking fair and slightly warmer.

Next weekend will start off with a nice day Saturday, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be warmer, but there’s the chance for valley showers and mountain snow showers.

