Burlington City Council passes Just Cause Eviction charter change resolution

(Rosemond Crown)
By Erin Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council has approved a charter change that seeks to give tenants more rights and protections from being evicted.

Council voted 10 to 2 on Monday to pass the Just Cause Eviction charter change resolution to put a question on the March ballot about whether the city should adopt a “Just Cause Eviction” law.

It would prohibit landlords from evicting their renters without “just cause.”

That means a landlord would have to prove a tenant breached their written rental agreement, violated state statute, or failed to pay rent.

Burlington residents will get a chance to weigh in during public hearings in January before the item is officially put on the March ballot to be voted on by the voters on Town Meeting Day.

