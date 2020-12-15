Burlington City Council passes Just Cause Eviction charter change resolution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council has approved a charter change that seeks to give tenants more rights and protections from being evicted.

Council voted 10 to 2 on Monday to pass the Just Cause Eviction charter change resolution to put a question on the March ballot about whether the city should adopt a “Just Cause Eviction” law.

It would prohibit landlords from evicting their renters without “just cause.”

That means a landlord would have to prove a tenant breached their written rental agreement, violated state statute, or failed to pay rent.

Burlington residents will get a chance to weigh in during public hearings in January before the item is officially put on the March ballot to be voted on by the voters on Town Meeting Day.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.