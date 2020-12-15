Advertisement

Cuomo signs law limiting ICE arrests at state courthouses

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a law limiting the circumstances under which Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials can arrest people on immigration violations at state courthouses.

The law requires a warrant signed by a judge for ICE to make an immigration arrest. An arrest with an administrative warrant, which is not signed by a judge, or with no warrant at all would not be permitted.

The law’s supporters say courthouse immigration arrests have increased in recent years.

The legislation was passed by the state Senate and Assembly in July. 

