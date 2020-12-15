Advertisement

Man gets no jail time for smuggling parrots into the U.S.

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania man is going to spend two years on supervised release after he had previously pleaded guilty to federal charges that he smuggled six parrots into the United States from Canada.

The Vermont office of the United States Attorney said Tuesday a surveillance image shows 40-year-old Jafet Rodriguez retrieving the birds on Dec. 30, 2019, from a car parked in Stanstead, Quebec.

He then carried them to a car in Derby Line, Vermont.

He was later arrested by Border Patrol agents.

The birds were later sent to a zoo in North Carolina.

Rodriguez’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Related Story:

Man charged with smuggling parrots into the United States

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Interstate I-91 between Exits 3 and 4 reopened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
Multicar wrong-way crash injures several, shuts down I-91
Coronavirus Infections
Vermont sees deadliest week from COVID since pandemic started
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Victoria Griffin
Domestic violence homicide suspect in jail
Wes McMillian, director of Pharmacy Services, verifies the successful delivery of the Pfizer...
1st vaccine shipment goes to UVM Medical Center, state

Latest News

cc
Survey finds Vermonters' support increased state spending for child care
MAW
Make-A-Wish worker's holiday letters make an impact
A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization
COVID-19 vaccine facts vs. fiction
Vermont Supreme Court-File photo
Orleans County prosecutors split with AG’s office on Border Patrol case