Man gets no jail time for smuggling parrots into the U.S.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania man is going to spend two years on supervised release after he had previously pleaded guilty to federal charges that he smuggled six parrots into the United States from Canada.

The Vermont office of the United States Attorney said Tuesday a surveillance image shows 40-year-old Jafet Rodriguez retrieving the birds on Dec. 30, 2019, from a car parked in Stanstead, Quebec.

He then carried them to a car in Derby Line, Vermont.

He was later arrested by Border Patrol agents.

The birds were later sent to a zoo in North Carolina.

Rodriguez’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

