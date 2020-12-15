Advertisement

Mirror Lake Inn offering winter dining in gondola cabins

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Whiteface Mountain turned two recently purchased gondola cabins at the Cottage Café into sit-down eating areas.

The lakeside pub offers indoor and outdoor dining in the warmer seasons, but these cabins are heated, so winter dining can happen too.

Families or parties up to eight can enjoy a meal in 72 degree weather.

The units are available for private rentals. They are sanitized after each use.

