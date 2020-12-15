Advertisement

New definition for made in Vermont

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve all been told to buy local to help support Vermont businesses but what does “local” actually mean?

The state of Vermont is creating a new definition for made in Vermont starting next year.

Abbey Willard is the Agricultural Development Division director for the state of Vermont. She spoke with our Darren Perron about the change that’s coming and what it will do. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate I-91 between Exits 3 and 4 reopened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
Multicar wrong-way crash injures several, shuts down I-91
Coronavirus Infections
Vermont sees deadliest week from COVID since pandemic started
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Victoria Griffin
Domestic violence homicide suspect in jail
Wes McMillian, director of Pharmacy Services, verifies the successful delivery of the Pfizer...
1st vaccine shipment goes to UVM Medical Center, state

Latest News

Cuomo signs law limiting ICE arrests at state courthouses
File photo
St. Albans finalizes hire of police chief
laptop
Remote-learning raising serious questions on student progress, attendance
Project Lifesaver bracelet
Project Lifesaver helping NY caregivers locate missing loved ones
bracelet
Device tracks people prone to wandering off