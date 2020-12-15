New Hampshire, Republican Pro-Tempore has COVID-19

CONCORD, NH. (WCAX) -Less than a week after New Hampshire’s, Republican House Speaker, Dick Hinch died of COVID-19, another high ranking House Republican says she’s infected. In a Facebook post this weekend, Kimberly Rice of Hudson says she’s feeling “horrible” and “struggling to breathe”, but vows to beat the virus. Rice was appointed as Speaker Pro-Tempore, which is the second in command after the House Speaker 12 days ago.

