Advertisement

New Hampshire, Republican Pro-Tempore has COVID-19

Kim Rice tests positive for COVID-19
Kim Rice tests positive for COVID-19(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, NH. (WCAX) -Less than a week after New Hampshire’s, Republican House Speaker, Dick Hinch died of COVID-19, another high ranking House Republican says she’s infected. In a Facebook post this weekend, Kimberly Rice of Hudson says she’s feeling “horrible” and “struggling to breathe”, but vows to beat the virus. Rice was appointed as Speaker Pro-Tempore, which is the second in command after the House Speaker 12 days ago.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate I-91 between Exits 3 and 4 reopened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
Multicar wrong-way crash injures several, shuts down I-91
Coronavirus Infections
Vermont sees deadliest week from COVID since pandemic started
Victoria Griffin
Domestic violence homicide suspect in jail
Ann Duffy
Police arrest woman who drove wrong way on I-93
File photo
Orphanage report: Investigators say authorities failed to pursue abuse claims

Latest News

Burlington City Council passes Just Cause Eviction charter change resolution
Burlington Police
Police discipline resolution passes Burlington City Council, moves to public hearing
Burlington Police
Police discipline passes City Council, moves to public hearing
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage