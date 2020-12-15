Advertisement

North Country prisons see more COVID cases

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nine more inmates are sick with COVID-19 in Essex County, New York.

According to a report, the inmates are at FCI Ray Brook.

We’re told they were transferred from other facilities and have been separated from others.

In Essex County as a whole, the health department reports 25 new cases since Friday. No new hospitalizations or deaths.

Over in Clinton County, the health department says about 25 percent of their new COVID cases are from inmates at the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Health experts say they continue to advocate for the community but say they don’t oversee or regulate state correctional facilities.

Since the department’s last update on Friday, they say 95 positive cases were confirmed in Clinton County.

