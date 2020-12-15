Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a pedestrian was killed in South Burlington Monday night after he was hit by two cars. And investigators are still looking for one of the drivers.

It happened on Shelburne Road at about 10:30 p.m.

South Burlington Police say Jermee Slaughter, 34, of Plainfield, was crossing the street near Panera when he was hit by a driver headed north. That driver kept going.

A second driver behind the first vehicle did not see Slaughter lying in the roadway in time to stop and also hit him. Police say the second driver stayed at the scene and helped investigators.

Slaughter was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Police are still looking for the first driver who left the scene. They say they are working with evidence left at the scene from that vehicle and video sources.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Gerry Eno at the South Burlington Police Department at 802-846-4111 or geno@southburlingtonpolice.org.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.