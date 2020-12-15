Project Lifesaver helping NY caregivers locate missing loved ones

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Let’s say you’re a caregiver, and the person you take care of walks away and goes missing. It’s a terrifying situation, but Project Lifesaver has been helping New York caregivers since 2014 to help them find loved ones that wander.

It may not look like much, but a little device has the ability to play a big role if someone wanders out of sight. “Autistic community as well as the Alzheimer’s and dementia community,” said Clinton County Sheriff’s Lt. William Dominy.

After signing up for Project Lifesaver, the patient is given a bracelet they need to wear at all times. “It’s a transmitter that is worn on the individual, a small band either on the wrist or the ankle,” said Kim Comisky with the Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Initiative. That way, she says, if it’s ever needed, it can be traced.

“This isn’t a replacement for constant care of your loved one, this is the ability for the loved one to take your eyes off and relax for a moment,” Lt. Dominy said.

Locally, the program is run through the sheriff’s department and the initiative. “It’s kind of underutilized, but the families that do use it are so happy. It’s that little bit of extra security for the family,” Comisky said.

When a person goes missing and has a bracelet, a receiver picks up on the location of the transmitter and can help search crews zero in on the missing person. “It’s not a GPS, it’s radio frequency, so there is a limited range,” Dominy said. “Perfect world -- best conditions, one mile.”

There are 16 people using the service in Clinton County. It was used for the first time this past June when an individual went missing. Dominy says the device helped searchers find him and he was okay. “From the time I arrived to the time we found him, it was 7 minutes,” he said.

“It does not cost the family anything. we cover the cost completely,” Comisky said. The batteries need to be changed every 60 days. The sheriff’s department will schedule that and take a fresh photo so they always have the most up to date information when they need it.

