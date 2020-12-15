Remote-learning raising serious questions on student progress, attendance

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Three months into the new school year, and how well are your kids doing? With a heavy focus just on keeping schools open, measures of student progress have taken a back seat. And as Olivia Lyons reports, there isn’t even a common way for schools to measure attendance.

We spoke with about a dozen Vermont superintendents and principals about attendance, engagement, and achievement. Each district has chosen what works best for their schools, and most have some real concerns about students falling behind.

“I prefer to focus more, but sometimes I do mess around a bit,” admitted Brendan Ryan, an 11th grader at Rutland High School. He is among students across the state trying to comply with various learning models. Most high school students are in hybrid models and learning at home two or three days a week -- days that can be less-structured than in-person learning.

At the high school level, there are many differences in how schools are counting attendance and engagement. Some schools put more emphasis on producing assigned work by the end of the week. Many don’t require students to turn their camera on for privacy issues, but because of this cannot tell if a student is actually paying attention. Other schools are taking attendance every period and require their students to leave their video cameras on.

Since all schools measure attendance differently, it’s hard to determine if students are showing up. A student who is actively participating can be marked present at one school, but another student who logs on without video and leaves the room to play video games will be counted as present at another.

At the Maple Run Unified School District in St. Albans, Superintendent Kevin Dirth says high school students, for the most part, check-in each period. In the spring, his district saw a lot of students getting jobs instead of taking their online classes. Other districts saw this as well, but Dirth says they put an end to that. “That’s why we expect them to check-in. To ensure that they are doing their work. Their first job is their education, whether they are home or not,” he said.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French recently noted concerns about attendance and engagement. “We are starting to see symptoms for our need to begin working urgently on student support structures. These symptoms -- truancy, attendance, and student engagement concerns,” French said. “With remote and hybrid learning, truancy and the broader issues of student engagement have become more significant.”

Many students we spoke to said staying engaged with online classes has been difficult. “Online learning can be tough sometimes, just because you get distracted easily,” said Danielle Brown, a 10th grader.

“Mainly just like busywork. for when I’m remote, so not as engaged,” said Emily Grover, an 11th grader.

Some superintendents we spoke with are rethinking their policy of not requiring cameras to be on. Kendra Mitchell, a 10th grader, says the hybrid model is working well for her. But with her school not requiring video, she says some of her classmates are slacking. “Sometimes a teacher will call on them and they aren’t answering at all,” she said))

Both school officials and students agree that remote learning has improved from the experience last spring. “It is so much better. In the beginning of the year, no one knew what to do, but we understand a little bit better what we’re doing now,” Ryan said.

“It doesn’t mean you’re sitting at home doing nothing. It means there is still work to be done. There is accountability and here are the skills to do that,” Dirth said.

With no real good handle on attendance and engagement, schools are even less certain about achievement. Many have had to change their curriculum to fit the new learning models and aren’t sure exactly how to measure student progress. Many school officials remain concerned there will be some catching up to do when the pandemic is over.

