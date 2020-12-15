Advertisement

Report supports NH housing investment, support for families

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Support for bills to encourage community investment in housing and funding more units are among the short-term goals of a council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability, according to its report submitted to Gov. Chris Sununu.

The Council on Housing Stability submitted its report to Sununu on Monday.  It set goals to be accomplished as early as Jan. 30, 2021.

Sununu said he instructed teams within state agencies to move forward with recommendations that can be taken immediately through executive action, including an application for a federal waiver to support services to assist individuals and families in getting and obtaining housing by May 1, 2021. 

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1