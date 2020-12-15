Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne announces COVID-19 diagnosis

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 68-year-old co-host of “The Talk” tweeted that she was hospitalized briefly and is now in isolation. Her symptoms are unknown at this point.

Osbourne’s husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, tested negative.

Another co-host of the talk show, Carrie Ann Inaba, announced last week that she also tested positive for the virus. She said she had a fever, cough and aches.

“The Talk” is currently on a hiatus.

