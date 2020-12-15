St. Albans finalizes hire of police chief
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new top cop in St. Albans
Former Vermont State Police Lieutenant Maurice Lamothe is now officially the chief of police.
Lamothe has been serving as the interim chief since taking over for former Chief Gary Taylor, who left during a troubling time for the department, including several excessive use-of-force investigations and allegations of assault against one of his officers.
Chief Lamothe retired from the VSP last year and started leading the St. Albans Police Department this past summer.
Related Stories:
Interim chief selected for St. Albans Police
St. Albans Police chief to step down in wake of no-confidence vote
St. Albans police officer fired for punching handcuffed woman
Tased man claims excessive force by St. Albans cops
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.