St. Albans finalizes hire of police chief

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new top cop in St. Albans

Former Vermont State Police Lieutenant Maurice Lamothe is now officially the chief of police.

Lamothe has been serving as the interim chief since taking over for former Chief Gary Taylor, who left during a troubling time for the department, including several excessive use-of-force investigations and allegations of assault against one of his officers.

Chief Lamothe retired from the VSP last year and started leading the St. Albans Police Department this past summer.

