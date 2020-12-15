Advertisement

State leaders to provide COVID update as vaccine arrives in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference about COVID-19 in Vermont Tuesday morning.

There are a few things on the list we expect to hear about including the vaccine rollout.

There are also questions about winter sports, Vermonters losing the federal extended benefits this weekend and the fact that Congress still hasn’t passed a relief bill.

You can watch the conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

