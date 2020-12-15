Survey finds Vermonters support increased state spending for child care

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the pandemic, Vermont created more than 1,100 new child care spaces this past year. And new polling data released Tuesday by the child care advocacy group Let’s Grow Kids, indicates Vermonters support the effort.

According to the group’s survey, 79% of Vermonters said access to high-quality, affordable child care is important or very important to getting the state’s economy back open and people back to work. They say 87% say child care is essential for kids up to age five. It found 92% said making sure everyone has equal access to high-quality care is important, and 78% said they would support increasing state funding for child care.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke wth Aly Richards, the CEO of Let’s Grow Kids about the survey.

