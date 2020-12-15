Two employees test positive at Clinton County Nursing Home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Another employee is COVID-19 positive at the Clinton County Nursing Home, one week after the first staff member tested positive.

We’re told they limited exposure with residents, wore mask and eye protection and stayed socially distanced.

Nursing home leaders say their staff are tested weekly for COVID-19 and are screened before their shift.

