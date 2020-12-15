UVM faculty, students rally against proposed cuts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Faculty and students from the University of Vermont rallied Tuesday on South Prospect Street and honked and shouted for change.

This comes after the university announced it is planning to cut 25 majors and minors in the liberal arts program. The cuts were recommended because of low enrollment, graduation rates and an increasing deficit within the college of arts and sciences. Majors, minors and master’s programs in geology, religion, classics and foreign languages are on the chopping block.

Faculty and students organized a car rally to let UVM know they are not happy with this.

English professor Helen Scott is fighting for the diversity and value of the student’s education.

“But it seems like another example of very ill-advised cuts which are not thinking about the impact on the quality of education,” Scott said.

Cobalt Tolbert, who studies mostly in the liberal arts program, explained that a state school is the only option for some Vermonters.

“I myself am a poor Vermonter who can’t afford to go elsewhere, so you know as a land grant university, and as a state school, you know they have absolutely the obligation to offer the widest amounts of choices for education,” Tolbert said.

UVM United Against Cuts says it will continue to fight for education and faculty jobs.

