Vermont lawmakers extend funding for Everyone Eats program

File photo
File photo(WVLT)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are extending a program that pays restaurants to cook meals for people in need.

Lawmakers on Tuesday reallocated $400,000 toward the Everyone Eats program to keep it funded through the end of the year. It was slated to end Tuesday.

About 100 restaurants across Vermont have participated in the program, serving about half a million meals.

But without another stimulus package from Congress, the program’s funding is still set to expire at the end of the year.

Lawmakers also approved another $11.5 million in business grants targeted toward small retail stores.

