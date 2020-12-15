Vermont State Police get creative with this year’s 12 Days of Safety Campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a deadly summer on Vermont’s highways, state police have decided to go about their holiday safety campaign a little differently this year.

“When we were conceptualizing what the holiday season can mean and the hope that it brings, we thought, we have this message we need to get out there which is this highway safety message. So to marry these two ideas together of the seriousness of the message with the fun of the season, that perhaps we can bring a smile to peoples faces while still getting the message out there, said Sgt. Jay Riggen with the Vermont State Police.

State police partnered with the Agency of Transportation, the Montpelier High School choir and others decided to make the 12 Days of Holiday Safety.

A video they’ve shared on social media to remind people to play it safe on the roads this year.

Their thought was if they deliver it in a different style, the content may get through.

“We tried to get creative this holiday season, bring a little spirit to a message that has already been echoed several times throughout this year,” said Lt. Tara Thomas, the special operations executive officer with Vermont State Police.

All highway safety organizations, like the Agency of Transportation and even towing companies hopped in the driver’s seat to contribute.

“It gives us a chance to help promote the safety of our co-workers and other peoples families, said Shawn Lafountain, with VTrans.

“This project meets all of those gates of every area of highway safety,” said Allison Laflamme, administrator of the state highway safety office at VTrans.

Sgt. Riggen says after they married the ideas of the seriousness of the message with the spirit of the holiday season, all they needed was someone to carry the tune.

“Who can we engage in the community who have the talent and who are part of the audience for this message, and who better than a high school choir,” he said.

And while they will all be out patrolling like normal this holiday season, Sgt. Riggen says hopefully adding some cheer to the message will keep it on peoples’ minds.

“We are partners in this mission and while we are so often separate in our daily duties, to come together in one moment has been an awesome opportunity,” said Riggen.

All the groups we spoke with said they were excited to be a part of the project and so far after checking in on their social media pages, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

You can view the video here.

