Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H (WCAX) - New Hampshire received its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, about 12,675 doses.

Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a press briefing Tuesday at 9 a.m. Watch live on WCAX.com. Click here to view in new browser window or watch above.

“The state stands ready to get to work and distribute this life-saving vaccine to the citizens of our state,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement Sunday night.

The first shipment is expected to be distributed to at-risk health workers, including front-line clinical staff providing direct patent care. Subsequent allotments would be distributed to residents of long-term care facilities and first responders.

“We’re all sitting here on pins and needles waiting for that to arrive,” said Patricia Ramsey, president of Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, a long-term care facility. She told U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan during a call with others in the industry that she hadn’t heard yet on distribution plans from the pharmacy her organization signed up with.

“Some of our colleagues already have had clinics scheduled, and some of us haven’t even heard from the pharmacy that we chose,” she said, adding, “Our families are looking for those vaccines, our residents, our staff - it just can’t come soon enough.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Interstate I-91 between Exits 3 and 4 reopened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
Multicar wrong-way crash injures several, shuts down I-91
Coronavirus Infections
Vermont sees deadliest week from COVID since pandemic started
Victoria Griffin
Domestic violence homicide suspect in jail
Wes McMillian, director of Pharmacy Services, verifies the successful delivery of the Pfizer...
1st vaccine shipment goes to UVM Medical Center, state
File photo
Orphanage report: Investigators say authorities failed to pursue abuse claims

Latest News

After a deadly summer on Vermont’s highways, state police have decided to go about their...
Vermont State Police get creative with this year’s 12 Days of Safety Campaign
After a deadly summer on Vermont’s highways, state police have decided to go about their...
Vermont State Police get creative with this year’s 12 Days of Safety Campaign
Another employee is COVID-19 positive at the Clinton County Nursing Home, one week after the...
Two employees test positive at Clinton County Nursing Home
Another employee is COVID-19 positive at the Clinton County Nursing Home, one week after the...
Two employees test positive at Clinton County Nursing Home