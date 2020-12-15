WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update

CONCORD, N.H (WCAX) - New Hampshire received its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, about 12,675 doses.

Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a press briefing Tuesday at 9 a.m.

“The state stands ready to get to work and distribute this life-saving vaccine to the citizens of our state,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement Sunday night.

The first shipment is expected to be distributed to at-risk health workers, including front-line clinical staff providing direct patent care. Subsequent allotments would be distributed to residents of long-term care facilities and first responders.

“We’re all sitting here on pins and needles waiting for that to arrive,” said Patricia Ramsey, president of Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, a long-term care facility. She told U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan during a call with others in the industry that she hadn’t heard yet on distribution plans from the pharmacy her organization signed up with.

“Some of our colleagues already have had clinics scheduled, and some of us haven’t even heard from the pharmacy that we chose,” she said, adding, “Our families are looking for those vaccines, our residents, our staff - it just can’t come soon enough.”

