Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - First, a wintry blast, and next some snow in the forecast!

It’s been a cold and breezy day today, and it will stay that way through Wednesday. Temperatures will moderate a bit towards the end of the week.

Also if interest, we are tracking a snowstorm that will be dumping a heavy amount of snow in southern New England late Wednesday into Thursday. Right now, it looks like our southern counties could get more than 6″ of snow, with 3-6″ in central Vermont, and 1-3″ in northern counties. It’s still early enough that the track of this storm could shift, which would result in a change of these forecast numbers over the next 24 hours.

Snow will linger Thursday, but clear out for Friday.

Temperatures will rebound into the 30s for highs over the weekend. Saturday we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, but a fairly weak frontal system may bring a few snow showers on Sunday, with a lingering flurry or two into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the evolving track of that snowstorm for late Wednesday into Thursday, and we’ll narrow down what you can expect out of that storm.

