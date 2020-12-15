BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone, and a mostly sunny Tuesday it is going to be! But don’t let that sunshine fool you. It is going to be a cold, blustery day as temperatures continue to fall through the low 20s and teens. Brisk WNW winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills (the “feels-like” temperatures) in the single digits, both above, and a little below, zero.

It will stay cold & breezy through Wednesday. Temperatures will moderate a bit towards the end of the week.

We are tracking a snowstorm that will be dumping a heavy amount of snow in southern New England late Wednesday into Thursday. Right now, it looks like our southern counties could get in on the northern fringe of that storm, and that could bring some plowable snow the closer you are to the MA border.

We will clear out later on Thursday and keep it that way through Friday, which will also feature plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will rebound into the 30s for highs over the weekend. Saturday is looking like an okay day with partly cloudy skies, but a fairly weak frontal system may bring a few snow showers on Sunday, with a lingering flurry or two into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the evolving track of that snowstorm for late Wednesday into Thursday, and we’ll narrow down what you can expect out of that storm. -Gary

