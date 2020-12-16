5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five more Vermonters have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 105.

Ten people have died from COVID this week alone.

There have only been two days in the past two weeks where no one has died from the virus.

The state on Wednesday reported 73 new COVID cases; 30 people are hospitalized.

More than 6,000 people in Vermont have now been infected since the pandemic began.

Click here for all the latest coronavirus numbers in our region.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.