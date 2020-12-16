Bomb scare prompts lockdown at St. Johnsbury Academy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bomb threat at Saint Johnsbury Academy sent the school into lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the private day and boarding school called them just before 3 p.m. reporting the threat. The school placed students and teachers in lockdown while police searched the area. Once the police gave the green light, students and faculty were sent home. Authorities didn’t find anything and they say there’s no threat to public safety.

There were no immediate details on who might have called it in or why. Classes will resume Thursday while police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.