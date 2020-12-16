Advertisement

Charlotte-Essex ferry service to be suspended in January

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Lake Champlain Ferries says it will suspend service at one of its crossings in January.

They plan to close down the Charlotte, Vermont, to Essex, New York, ferry on Jan. 4.

They say the crossing will be closed until further notice.

The company says because of the pandemic, their traffic has been reduced significantly.

They hope to return to service as soon as possible.

They say the Grand Isle, Vermont, to Plattsburgh, New York, ferry will continue to run 24-7.

