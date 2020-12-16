Advertisement

Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a burglary attempt.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (Gray News) - Investigators in a Florida county announced a man died when a window he used to gain entry during a burglary attempt unexpectedly shut on him.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was found dead Saturday at a home on 46th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies determined Hernandez attempted to break into the home by climbing through the window. When the window closed, he was pinned.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Hernandez suspended in the air.

Detectives with the office’s major crimes unit are handling the investigation.

Death Investigation Update

Update on Lehigh Acres death investigation

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID emergency order extended to mid-January
Storm Choiniere andDouglas Barratt
Highgate men arrested for impersonating game wardens, assault
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19

Latest News

31st annual Festival of Trees is underway in Ticonderoga, New York.
Ticonderoga Festival of Trees underway
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road
One-on-one with Surgeon General Jerome Adams: Latest plans to reopen the country
One-on-one with Surgeon General Jerome Adams: Latest plans to reopen the country
Hassan among lawmakers who pushed compromise relief plan
Hassan among lawmakers who pushed compromise relief plan
Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief's anonymous Twitter account
Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief's anonymous Twitter account