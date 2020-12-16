Hassan among lawmakers who pushed compromise relief plan

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Congressional lawmakers appear to be getting close to a deal on another coronavirus relief bill.

House and Senate leaders from both parties met multiple times Tuesday with the treasury secretary say the foundation has been laid for an emergency relief deal.

“As we race the clock to reach a final accord before the end of the year, we are close to an agreement. It’s not a done deal yet, but we are very close,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

“I think it is in the oven being baked as we speak and I hope it comes out soon,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina

Lawmakers have been under increasing pressure to approve another round of stimulus checks. The deal will likely also renew federal unemployment insurance, another round of loans, grants for small businesses, rental and food assistance. It will also include funding for testing, contact tracing, and vaccine distribution.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan was part of a bipartisan group of senators who pitched the compromise plan. “What we’re hearing from leadership is that they really appreciated the full package and that they’re working off at least some of it,” Hassan said.

Congressional leaders on both sides say they aren’t leaving until an agreement on a relief deal has been reached.

