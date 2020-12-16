Advertisement

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow to southern areas

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The region is bracing for its first major winter storm of the season that is expected to snarl transportation across much of the Northeast.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for southern areas of our region and officials say travel will become difficult overnight for much of the area, especially the Thursday commute.

Forecasters say the brunt of the nor’easter will hit Wednesday evening with southern areas of our region seeing the most snow. Parts of Rutland and Windsor counties could see upward of a foot of snow, with possibly even more near the Massachusetts border. Central areas will end up with 3 to 6 inches of snow, and there will be hardly any accumulation near the Canadian border.

The American Red Cross is asking people to observe emergency preparedness including avoiding unnecessary travel, practicing home heating safety and avoiding the use of generators in enclosed spaces.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Burlington passes ‘Just Cause Eviction’ charter change resolution
Burlington Police
Burlington City Council passes police discipline resolution
Victoria Griffin
Vermont woman pleads not guilty to stabbing boyfriend to death

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing
File photo
More virus cases at state prison in Concord
NY authorities investigate fatal Franklin County fire