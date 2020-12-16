Major winter storm to bring heavy snow to southern areas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The region is bracing for its first major winter storm of the season that is expected to snarl transportation across much of the Northeast.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for southern areas of our region and officials say travel will become difficult overnight for much of the area, especially the Thursday commute.

Forecasters say the brunt of the nor’easter will hit Wednesday evening with southern areas of our region seeing the most snow. Parts of Rutland and Windsor counties could see upward of a foot of snow, with possibly even more near the Massachusetts border. Central areas will end up with 3 to 6 inches of snow, and there will be hardly any accumulation near the Canadian border.

The American Red Cross is asking people to observe emergency preparedness including avoiding unnecessary travel, practicing home heating safety and avoiding the use of generators in enclosed spaces.

