Advertisement

More virus cases at state prison in Concord

File photo
File photo(Source: Corey Schmidt)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire State Prison in Concord has seen an increase of nearly 90 positive COVID-19 cases in a week, the commissioner of the Department of Corrections said.

The prison had 113 cases as of Tuesday, Commissioner Helen Hanks told WMUR-TV. No one has died of the virus.

Inmates are moved to designated areas if they test positive or have been exposed. The visitation room is closed and video visitation is not yet available in quarantine or isolation.

___

UNH-VIRTUAL TICKETS

The University of New Hampshire Department of Athletics is offering virtual season ticket memberships for men’s and women’s hockey and basketball during the coronavirus pandemic.

The memberships include the “”Cats Cutouts” seen during live Wildcat games on NESN, ESPN and CollegeSports Live, plus Zoom meetings with coaches, athletes and opportunities to be selected as the “Fan of the Game” on live broadcasts and the UNH WildCast podcast.

More information on the memberships is available at unh.ticketsunh.edu, or call the UNH Box Office at 603-862-4000.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Burlington passes ‘Just Cause Eviction’ charter change resolution
Burlington Police
Burlington City Council passes police discipline resolution
Victoria Griffin
Vermont woman pleads not guilty to stabbing boyfriend to death

Latest News

NY authorities investigate fatal Franklin County fire
Vermont Catholic Charities
Vermont Catholic Charities turn their focus to food this holiday season
The Vermont Catholic Charities has been doing their Christmas Advent Emergency aid for 26 years.
Vermont Catholic Charities continues their Christmas Advent Emergency aid
Vermont Catholic Charities focuses on need for food this holiday season.
Vermont Catholic Charities focuses on need for food this holiday season