Advertisement

New Hampshire flags continue to fly at half-staff for Dick Hinch

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - All flags on public buildings and grounds in the state of New Hampshire are still at half-staff this week.

This will remain until Friday at sunset in remembrance of House Speaker Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19 a week after being sworn in.

Related Stories:

Sununu: Hinch’s death a tragedy and ‘cautionary tale’ on dangers of COVID

Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds

New Hampshire Republican House Speaker Dick Hinch dies at 71

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Burlington passes ‘Just Cause Eviction’ charter change resolution
Burlington Police
Burlington City Council passes police discipline resolution
Victoria Griffin
Vermont woman pleads not guilty to stabbing boyfriend to death

Latest News

Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Make-a-Wish Vermont's Judy Moulton, reading her holiday letters.
Make-A-Wish worker’s holiday letters make an impact
Erin Mabe mug shot
North Carolina duo arrested in connection to multiple Plattsburgh thefts
Police say 38-year-old Erin Mabe and a teen worked together to unlock cars through the city,...
Plattsburgh Police make arrest after over 30 reported thefts