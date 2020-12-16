New Hampshire flags continue to fly at half-staff for Dick Hinch
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - All flags on public buildings and grounds in the state of New Hampshire are still at half-staff this week.
This will remain until Friday at sunset in remembrance of House Speaker Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19 a week after being sworn in.
Related Stories:
Sununu: Hinch’s death a tragedy and ‘cautionary tale’ on dangers of COVID
Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds
New Hampshire Republican House Speaker Dick Hinch dies at 71
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.