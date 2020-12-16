New Hampshire flags continue to fly at half-staff for Dick Hinch

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - All flags on public buildings and grounds in the state of New Hampshire are still at half-staff this week.

This will remain until Friday at sunset in remembrance of House Speaker Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19 a week after being sworn in.

