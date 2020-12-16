Advertisement

North Carolina duo arrested in connection to multiple Plattsburgh thefts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A teenager will be formally charged on Wednesday after a string of thefts in Plattsburgh. But the 17-year-old accused wasn’t working alone.

Police say 38-year-old Erin Mabe and a teen worked together to unlock cars through the city, stealing money, credit cards and other personal property.

They’re also accused of taking at least one package from a porch.

Police say in all, they received 30 separate reports of thefts over the past week.

Mabe has several charges now including a felony. She’ll be in court next year.

The teenage accomplice is being charged on Wednesday in Clinton County Family Court as an adolescent offender.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Burlington passes ‘Just Cause Eviction’ charter change resolution
Burlington Police
Burlington City Council passes police discipline resolution
Victoria Griffin
Vermont woman pleads not guilty to stabbing boyfriend to death

Latest News

Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Make-a-Wish Vermont's Judy Moulton, reading her holiday letters.
Make-A-Wish worker’s holiday letters make an impact
New Hampshire flags continue to fly at half-staff for Dick Hinch
Police say 38-year-old Erin Mabe and a teen worked together to unlock cars through the city,...
Plattsburgh Police make arrest after over 30 reported thefts