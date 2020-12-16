North Carolina duo arrested in connection to multiple Plattsburgh thefts

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A teenager will be formally charged on Wednesday after a string of thefts in Plattsburgh. But the 17-year-old accused wasn’t working alone.

Police say 38-year-old Erin Mabe and a teen worked together to unlock cars through the city, stealing money, credit cards and other personal property.

They’re also accused of taking at least one package from a porch.

Police say in all, they received 30 separate reports of thefts over the past week.

Mabe has several charges now including a felony. She’ll be in court next year.

The teenage accomplice is being charged on Wednesday in Clinton County Family Court as an adolescent offender.

