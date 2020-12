BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stress-baking, drinking, and staying indoors are all things that people may be doing more of during the pandemic, and it may be impacting waistlines.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Jamie Sheahan the director of nutritional counseling at The Edge, about how to take simple steps to combat the “COVID 15.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.