Advertisement

NY authorities investigate fatal Franklin County fire

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Franklin County, New York, last Thursday.

It happened at a home on Clookey Road in the town of Dickinson. Police say they responded around 11 a.m. to a report of a house fire and found the body of James Meyette, 76, inside.

Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no evidence of foul play.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Burlington passes ‘Just Cause Eviction’ charter change resolution
Burlington Police
Burlington City Council passes police discipline resolution
Victoria Griffin
Vermont woman pleads not guilty to stabbing boyfriend to death

Latest News

File photo
More virus cases at state prison in Concord
Vermont Catholic Charities
Vermont Catholic Charities turn their focus to food this holiday season
The Vermont Catholic Charities has been doing their Christmas Advent Emergency aid for 26 years.
Vermont Catholic Charities continues their Christmas Advent Emergency aid
Vermont Catholic Charities focuses on need for food this holiday season.
Vermont Catholic Charities focuses on need for food this holiday season