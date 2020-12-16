NY authorities investigate fatal Franklin County fire

DICKINSON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Franklin County, New York, last Thursday.

It happened at a home on Clookey Road in the town of Dickinson. Police say they responded around 11 a.m. to a report of a house fire and found the body of James Meyette, 76, inside.

Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no evidence of foul play.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.