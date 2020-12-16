South Burlington students want BLM flag raised year-round

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington High School students are pushing for the Black Lives Matter flag to be flown on campus all year long.

Currently, the flag is flown during February, which is Black History Month. But members of the Student Justice Union say it’s not enough. They are taking a proposal with 500 signatures on it to the school board Wednesday night to ask that the flag be up every month of the year.

Sophomores Nyasha Rutanhira and Raphaela Sulley say during a time of racial reckoning around the country, it is important to them that this declaration be made.

“Flying it year-round is saying you support us year-round. Flying it only in the one month is-- I understand the effort but there is not effort. They could make more effort. It’s not showing us that we matter year-round. It’s not showing the community and the people of color in the community that they matter year-round,” Rutanhira said.

“I think, like, the representation. At our school, you don’t really see African American teachers and by putting the flag up, it signifies justice and peace. And it’s one way to move forward in our community,” Sulley said.

The school board will hear their proposal at Wednesday’s meeting. The vote is set for early January.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.