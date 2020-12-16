Advertisement

Ticonderoga Festival of Trees underway

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hancock House Museum in Ticonderoga has decked its halls.

The 40 trees that line the halls are a part of the 31st annual Festival of Trees. This year’s theme was “A Christmas Carol,” so visitors are likely to see “bah humbug” and Tiny Tim references here and there.

There are plenty of other trees to see too. Some may make folks smile and others laugh. And some have a tree and fire safety message.

There is no cost to go see the trees but you need to have a mask and practice safe social-distancing. “It was a challenging year. We thought for a long time that we might not be able to do it, but fortunately, everyone came together and pulled it off. Trees are put up by community groups, other nonprofits, businesses, and some individuals who were interested in decorating a tree,” said Diane O’Connor with the Ticonderoga Historical Society.

You can check the trees out Wednesday through Saturday. They will stay up until the end of the year.

